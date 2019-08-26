Land Rover, Audi and £85,000 of watches stolen in house raid

The North Berwick property was targeted at around 3am on Wednesday, August 21.

Stolen: The Land Rover was taken in the raid. Police Scotland

A Land Rover Defender, Audi RS6 and £85,000 worth of watches have been stolen from a house in East Lothian.

As well as the two high-end vehicles, nine wristwatches - including two Rolex timepieces - were also pinched from the house on York Road.

Detective inspector Ben Leathes said: "There has been a significant quantity of valuable items stolen during this incident and the victim is understandably distraught.

"All the watches taken are of high value and are very distinctive, as is the Land Rover Defender which has had a significant amount of body customisation carried out.

"We believe the vehicles may have been parked up somewhere in East Lothian after the incident, before being driven into the Edinburgh area during the evening of August 21.

"We would urge anyone who may have seen the vehicles or who may have any information about this incident, to get in touch as a matter of urgency."

Theft: Nine watches and two cars were taken. Police Scotland

Stolen cars

Land Rover Defender, registration G1SUD

Audi RS6, registration G2SUD

Stolen watches

Jaeger-LeCoultre Duomètre Quantième Lunaire, pink gold

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Classic, stainless steel

Stowa Flieger Classic Chrono

Rolex GMT-Master II

Rolex Sea-Dweller

Junghans Max Bill Chronoscope

Panerai Luminor 1950 3 Days

Panerai PAM00359

U-Boat Flightdeck

