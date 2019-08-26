  • STV
More than three million tickets issued at Edinburgh Fringe

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease

The Fringe Society said that half of visitors to the festival came from Scotland.

Fringe: Record number of people attended the festival. Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society

A record number of people attended Edinburgh Fringe shows this year, with more than three million tickets issued.

The Fringe Society announced that following the month-long festival, just over half of visitors to shows came from Scotland, with a record 856,541 tickets issued to audience members from Edinburgh.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which will draw to a close on Monday, brought together artists, arts industry, media and audiences from over 150 countries, including over 750 shows from Edinburgh.

They were joined by 1000 of the world's top street performers, who brought the Royal Mile and Mound to life as part of the Virgin Money Street Events.

Shona McCarthy, Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: "The Fringe is the perfect combination of local and global - a magnificent medieval city and its residents welcoming performing artists from all over the world.

"At a time of political division and uncertainty around the world, the role of the Fringe as a platform for radical conversations to happen - from the future of our environment to gender politics, racism and disability - has never been more important.

"We are delighted to welcome audiences from Edinburgh, Scotland, the rest of the UK and across the world to this year's Fringe, alongside 1,661 producers, programmers and bookers who will help ensure the work presented at this year's festival is seen by audiences in venues and festivals both here in the UK and internationally."

Sir Tim O'Shea, Fringe Society Chair, added: "We want everybody in Edinburgh to have the opportunity to attend and enjoy the Fringe, which is why we have been developing and enhancing our work to engage with people in the city who might not have had the chance to attend before.

"The positive impact of the Fringe is felt long after August comes to a close - from the artists who use the Fringe as a career springboard to the local communities who come to the festival, many for the first time, and are inspired to take up something completely new."

Next year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe will run from August 7 to 31.

