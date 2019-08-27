Community offers support after school goes up in flames

The blaze broke out at Woodmill High School in Dunfermline shortly after 5pm on Sunday.

Up in flames: Firefighters worked through the night. Euan's Emergency Photography

A community has been rallying round to offer support after a high school went up in flames.

Free childcare, lunches for pupils and counselling services have been offered to those affected by the blaze in Fife on Sunday.

A crowdfunding page has also been set up, with £6000 raised so far to replace damaged equipment.

The fire broke out at Woodmill High School in Dunfermline shortly after 5pm.

More than 80 firefighters remained at the scene on Monday morning after working through the night in a bid to bring the blaze under control.

There were no reported injuries.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

More than 1400 children have been displaced following the fire.

Fay Sinclair, convener of Fife Council's education and children's services committee, told STV News: "There isn't, you know, a really simple, obvious solution.

"A number of neighbouring local authorities have offered some support.

"There are practical solutions being worked through at the moment and obviously the council's teams are working hard to try and find a solution that's going to be the best possible - sort of medium to longer-term - option for everyone involved."

Damage: A JustGiving page has been set up to buy new equipment. STV

A JustGiving page has been set up - with donations to replace damaged equipment at the £6000 mark.

Local childminder Tracy Ormiston has offered free childcare, while Wellbeing Academy counsellor Rachel Eastop said those "emotionally affected" about losing their school could get one-to-one counselling or attend a critical incident debrief.

Free lunches will also be served up to school pupils across the week at a number of venues in the town, while Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is also offering swimming and racket activities for £1.

Abbeyview Community Council has appealed for the loan of musical instruments ahead of the school band's planned performance at Outwith Festival next month.

The community council said it is "not yet known" whether the music department has been affected by the fire, so was looking for a double bass, flute, clarinet and cello so as the young people involved could "perform as planned".

