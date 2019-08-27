Binmen's surprise stop for biggest fan's second birthday

Every week, little Harris puts on his mini high-vis vest and gives the workers a warm welcome.

Biggest fan: Little Harris loves waving at the binmen. Fife Council

A team of binmen have made a special stop to celebrate the birthday of their "biggest fan".

Every week, little Harris gives the Fife Council workers a warm welcome when they arrive on his street.

The local authority said he can be regularly spotted in his mini high-vis vest waving to the collection lorries and is "without doubt their biggest fan".

When the crew heard it was his second birthday, they made a pit stop to give him a special treat.

Posting the visit on Facebook, Fife Council said: "He might still have a few more years to go until he can be a binman himself but when the crew heard that it was his second birthday, they arranged for a special stop off to give him a go in the driving seat.

"Happy birthday Harris!"

