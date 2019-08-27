Boy, 14, charged with endangering lives after school fire

Woodmill High School in Dunfermline is closed after flames tore through the building.

Dozens of firefighters battled the flames. Euan's Emergency Photography

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with putting lives at risk after a fire ripped through a school.

Woodmill High School in Dunfermline will be closed until at least the end of the week after the blaze on Sunday.

Dozens of firefighters worked through the night in a bid to bring the flames under control.

A teenager, who can't be named for legal reasons, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Tuesday accused of wilful fireraising to danger of life.

The boy, from Kirkcaldy, was released on bail pending further inquiries.

More than 1400 pupils have been displaced following the fire, while the local community has rallied to support those affected.

Free childcare, lunches for pupils and counselling services have been offered to those affected by the blaze in Fife on Sunday.

A crowdfunding page has also been set up, with £6000 raised so far to replace damaged equipment.

Fay Sinclair, convener of Fife Council's education and children's services committee, said: "There isn't, you know, a really simple, obvious solution.

"A number of neighbouring local authorities have offered some support.

"There are practical solutions being worked through at the moment and obviously the council's teams are working hard to try and find a solution that's going to be the best possible - sort of medium to longer-term - option for everyone involved."

