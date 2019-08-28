Search for newborn kittens after cat thrown from Land Rover

An investigation is under way after the cat, who had recently given birth, was dumped in Falkirk.

Dumped: Pineapple was thrown from a car. Scottish SPCA

A search has been launched for newborn kittens after a cat was thrown from a Land Rover in Falkirk.

A member of the public witnessed the incident and took it to a veterinary clinic, where it was discovered the little tortoiseshell-coloured cat had recently given birth.

The Scottish SPCA is concerned for the kittens' welfare and wants to trace those responsible.

The incident happened near The Pineapple in Airth on Monday night between 9pm and 9.30pm.

The little cat has now been named Pineapple after her rescue.

She is currently being looked after at one of the Scottish SPCA's centres.

Scottish SPCA inspector Robyn Gray said: "We were contacted by the vet first thing in the morning.

"They informed us that a member of the public took the female tortoiseshell to the practice after witnessing her being thrown from the car near the Pineapple building in Airth.

"Upon examination, she was found to be lactating which could indicate she has recently given birth.

"We are concerned for the kittens' welfare at this stage.

"The cat, who has been affectionately named Pineapple, is currently recovering at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who can help us establish what happened to Pineapple."

If you have any information, call the charity's confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.