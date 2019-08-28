Police appeal after attack at retro 1980's music festival

The assault took place during Let's Rock Scotland in Dalkeith Country Park on June 15.

Appeal: Police was to trace the man pictured. Police Scotland

Police have released images of a man they want to speak to following an assault at a retro 1980's music festival.

The attack happened at Let's Rock Scotland in Dalkeith Country Park, Midlothian, at around 11pm on Saturday, June 15.

Officers believe the man pictured may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Police constable Gavin Donaldson said: "As part of our enquiries we're eager to trace the man pictured.

"I'd ask anyone who recognises him and can help us identify and trace him to contact officers as soon as possible."

This year's Let's Rock Scotland featured the likes of Erasure's Andy Bell, Kim Wilde, Jason Donovan and Big Country.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.