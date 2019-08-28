Edinburgh Military Tattoo producer announces retirement 

Brigadier David Allfrey, who is also the chief executive, will step down after ten years.

Brigadier David Allfrey, who is also the chief executive, will step down after ten years in the post.

Mr Allfrey has been an influential driving force, helping transform the tattoo from a much-loved annual event in Edinburgh, to an ambitious international entertainment brand that celebrates military music, tradition and has the power to unite cultures across the globe.

The event contributes more than £70m to the UK economy annually and attracts annual audiences of 220,000 to Edinburgh Castle.

Chairman Peter Lederer said: "On joining The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, David immediately set out to take the show to another level and transform the organisation.

"Now, after ten outstanding years, he has decided that he will retire as chief executive and producer.

"His achievements are vast; he has led the development of the Pipers Trail, Hjaltibonhoga, the tattoo band and the tattoo dance company, has developed excellent and productive relationships around the world, secured a waiting list of countries wishing to perform in Edinburgh and internationally and has introduced new technologies in sound, lighting and event staging to make the show the awe-inspiring spectacle it is today.

"His creativity is legendary and his ability and diplomacy in turning stretching, difficult ideas into reality is admired by all.

"Over the next 15 months we will celebrate David's enormous contribution to the Tattoo, Edinburgh and Scotland and enjoy the enduring legacy he will undoubtedly leave to his successors."

Brigadier David Allfrey said: "I am hugely proud to have held this position for the last nine years and witness the Tattoo flourish at home and abroad.

"I feel especially privileged to work with a fabulous team here in Edinburgh, great collaborators across Scotland, many world-renowned experts and an extraordinary array of talent from across the globe.

"It has also been great fun to act as an ambassador for the Tattoo, the Armed Forces and our great nation. I look forward very much to leading the Tattoo in our 70th Anniversary year and into the next stage of our international journey. It is easy to describe my job as 'The best in the world'."