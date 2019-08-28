Man charged after £50,000 stolen from two customers at bank

Police were called to the Royal Bank of Scotland in St Andrews Square, Edinburgh.

Edinburgh: The bank was cordoned off. Joe Pike/ITV

A man has been charged after more than £50,000 was stolen from two customers at a bank.

Police were called to the Royal Bank of Scotland in St Andrew Square, Edinburgh, at 1.40am on Sunday.

A 27 and 57-year-old man were depositing thousands of pounds at a night safe at the bank when they were robbed.

The bank was cordoned off for several hours while investigations were carried out.

A man, 24, has been arrested and charged in connection with the robbery.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.