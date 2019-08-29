Biker dies after motorcycle careers off road near golf club

The 35-year-old man crashed on the A91 near to Tillicoultry Golf Club on Wednesday.

Tillicoultry: The crash happened on the A91. Google 2019

A biker has died after his motorcycle careered off a road in Clackmannanshire.

The 35-year-old man crashed on the A91 near to Tillicoultry Golf Club at around 3.40pm on Wednesday.

The victim, who was travelling west, sustained serious injuries after his Yamaha motorcycle left the road.

Paramedics attended, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigating the incident have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: "My sympathies are with the friends and family of the motorcycle rider at this difficult time.

"I would also like to extend my thanks to the members of the public who stopped to render medical assistance.

"We are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances of the accident.

"I would ask that anyone who may have been on the A91 near Tillicoultry yesterday around 3.40pm who may have seen the white-coloured Yamaha motorcycle or may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

"I would also ask anyone who may have relevant dashcam or CCTV images of the incident to make contact with the enquiry team immediately."

