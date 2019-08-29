Search launched by police to find missing 14-year-old girl

Claudia Wark was last seen in Corstorphine, Edinburgh, at 7.10am on Wednesday.

A search has been launched to find a 14-year-old girl who has gone missing.

The youngster, who is slim, 5ft 3in and has a pierced nose, is known to frequent in Edinburgh and Livingston.

Claudia was last seen wearing black jeans and a white shirt while carrying a brown Michael Kors handbag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.