Duke of Roxburghe dies after lengthy cancer battle

Aristocrat Guy Innes Ker, 64, died peacefully on Thursday at his ancestral home in the Borders.

Aristocat: The 10th Duke of Roxburghe. SWNS

An aristocrat who died following a lengthy battle with cancer has been described as a 'wonderful and loving' father.

The 10th Duke of Roxburghe, Guy Innes Ker, 64, died peacefully on Thursday at his family's ancestral home in Floors Castle, near Kelso, in the Borders.

He was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in December 2009.

The Duke is survived by Virginia, the Duchess of Roxburghe, five children and five grandchildren.

His eldest son, Charles, 38, the Marquis of Bowmont, will succeed his father as the 11th Duke of Roxburghe.

In a statement, the family said: "We are all deeply saddened that the Duke has lost his battle with an illness he fought with great courage and determination.

"He was a wonderful and loving husband to Virge and devoted father to Rosie, Charlie, Ted, Bella and George and it is a desperate loss to us all.

"His family meant so much to him and he was always there to offer love, guidance and support.

"He really was a corinthian figure who was a great sportsman, a passionate fisherman who made a huge contribution to fisheries management on the river Tweed and a successful businessman who modernised and turned Roxburghe Estates into the successful business it is today.

"He took particular pride in seeing the work he and Virge had undertaken to establish Floors Castle and Gardens as one of the premier visitor attractions in Scotland.

"He derived enormous success and enjoyment from racing and the thoroughbred stud at Floors including breeding the first double Classic winner Attraction in the early 2000s.

"We know he will be missed by so many in different spheres in particular by those staff and farm tenants on the Roxburghe Estates.

"We are extremely grateful for the outstanding medical care the Duke received at the Brompton Hospital in London and at home by the Borders palliative care team led by Dr Miller and supported by the Scottish Nursing Guild."

A private family funeral and memorial service will be held in due course.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.