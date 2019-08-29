Demolition work on fire-hit secondary school to begin

Woodmill High School in Dunfermline has been closed after being destroyed by the major blaze.

Woodmill: Contractors are due to start work.

Work to demolish part of a school destroyed in a fire will start on Friday.

Woodmill High School in Dunfermline has been closed following the major blaze.

Around 1000 youngsters in S1 to S4 haven't been issued a replacement school yet.

Contractors are due to start work on demolishing the additional needs unit on Monday.

Headteacher Sandy McIntosh said it's hoped S1 to S4 pupils will be accommodated together by the end of next week.

He said: "Things are still moving forward with arrangements for our school community.

"We're meeting S5 and S6 parents today and with DAS families tomorrow.

"I appreciate it must be frustrating for other families but please bear with us.

School: More than 80 firefighters were called. Euan's Emergency Photography

"Logistical arrangements are starting to line up and I hope we'll be able to give you some more information tomorrow about plans for S1-S4.

"I believe we'll be able to accommodate individual year groups together, within facilities in West Fife, by the end of next week. However, there are still some details to be confirmed, so we'll be in touch with parents and pupils as soon as we can.

"In the meantime, work continues at the Woodmill building too. There are parts of the building that we won't be able to salvage and demolition contractors are taking control of the site from tomorrow - Friday 30th.

"The community should therefore be prepared for demolition starting on the DAS wing imminently as we start to make the site safe."

Pupils in S5 and S6 are to be taught in other secondary schools and community facilities from Monday.

The council also said they have identified a "possible opportunity" to house pupils with additional needs from Monday, September 9.

Mr McIntosh added: "We must urge people to stay away from the Woodmill site and I'd ask parents to ensure their young people are not heading to this area. It is not a safe place to be.

"Security fences and security guards are in place for a reason. If anyone sees people trespassing on the site, please call the police on 101.

"Lastly - but by no means least - I must thank all the local businesses, community groups and individuals who have been so generous with fundraising efforts and financial contributions.

"It's all greatly appreciated and will be of great benefit to our pupils in due course."