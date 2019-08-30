Biker who died after motorcycle careered off road named

David Innes, 35, crashed on the A91 near to Tillicoultry Golf Club on Wednesday afternoon.

A biker who died after his motorcycle careered off a road in Clackmannanshire has been named by police.

David Innes, 35, crashed on the A91 near to Tillicoultry Golf Club at around 3.40pm on Wednesday.

Mr Innes, from nearby Alva, was travelling west when he sustained serious injuries after his Yamaha motorcycle left the road.

Paramedics attended, however he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant David Marr said: "I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of David Innes.

"I want to say thank you, on behalf of David's family, to all members of the public who stopped to provide assistance to David and to the members of the emergency services who attended.

"David's family would also like to extend their gratitude for all the support they are receiving from David's friends and from the public."

Inquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

Anyone with any relevant information or dashcam footage is being urged to contact police.

