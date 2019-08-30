New bridge to link surfing centre with climbing arena

Plans drawn up for new crossing between attractions over Union Canal in Edinburgh.

The current site and how the new bridge might look.

A new bridge over the Union Canal in Edinburgh is being planned to link a new surfing centre with an international climbing arena.

The proposals being put together would lead to a shared cycling and pedestrian zig-zag path and bridge being formed west of Ratho - creating access for the state-of-the-art Wavegarden surfing centre, set to be built at the old Craigpark Quarry site.

It would also better connect the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena to the path, encouraging people to use active travel to visit the facilities.

Work to build the new Wavegarden, which will generate 1000 waves an hour on an artificial lake, is set to begin soon - with the project due to open its doors to the public in the spring of 2021.

The developers behind the scheme expect to create 130 jobs and say it will tally up £11m every year to the local economy.

But early proposals for the bridge and new zig-zag cycle path, subject to a public consultation before an official planning application is drawn up, could include the loss of 65 trees from a woodland to make way for the new connection and paths.

Edinburgh Council transport and environment vice-convener, Councillor Karen Doran, said: "If approved, this bridge would provide a much-needed active travel link from the Union Canal tow-path to the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena (EICA), as well as connecting proposed country park and Wavegarden to the south.

"Any development would require additional landscape surveys and it is proposed the final design would involve tree planting and landscape management."

It is not yet known when a planning application for the bridge will be officially tabled or how much it could cost.

