Search for missing schoolgirl who disappeared from park

Alex Craig, 15, was last seen in her school uniform at Callendar Park in Falkirk on Wednesday.

Missing: Alex Craig was last seen in Callendar Park. Police Scotland / Google 2019

A search has been launched for a teenage girl who vanished from a Falkirk park.

Alex Craig, 15, was last seen in her school uniform in the Callendar Park area shortly before 2pm on Wednesday.

The teenager has not been seen or been in contact with anyone since then, and concern is now growing for her welfare.

She has links across Falkirk and to the Redding and Hallglen areas. She also could have travelled to Edinburgh or Glasgow.

Inspector Stephen McLaughlin said: "Along with her family, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Alex's welfare and are eager to locate her as soon as possible.

"As part of our inquiries we're keen to hear from anyone who may have seen, or spoken to Alex, since Wednesday afternoon.

"She may be using public transport around the Falkirk area, however was last seen on foot and is known to frequent the Callendar Park area.

"I would also ask that members of the public travelling across the central belt are vigilant and report any sightings of Alex to officers as soon as possible.

"I'd also appeal to Alex directly in that if she sees our appeal, please contact police, or someone she trusts, so that we can ensure she is safe."

