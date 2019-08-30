Schools found for all pupils from fire-hit secondary

Woodmill High School in Dunfermline has been shut down following the blaze.

School: A fire ripped through the building. Euan's Emergency Photography

All 1400 pupils displaced by a fire that devastated their secondary school have been found alternative accommodation.

Fife Council announced the remaining 1000 children without a place are set to be moved to six schools.

Woodmill High School in Dunfermline has been closed following the blaze on Sunday.

Contractors are due to start work on demolishing the additional needs unit on Monday.

The council confirmed it has found accommodation for all of the pupils following the fire:

S1 pupils will be taught at the Vine Conference Centre from Tuesday

S2 pupils will be moved to Queen Anne High School from Friday, September 6.

S3 pupils will be taught at BeathHigh School from Thursday.

S4 pupils will move to InverkeithingHigh School from Wednesday.

S5 pupils will start at Fife College on Monday.

S6 pupils will start at StColumba’s RC High School on Monday.

Additional needs pupils will move to Blairhall Primary School on Monday, September 9.

Headteacher Sandy McIntosh said: "We must urge people to stay away from the Woodmill site and I'd ask parents to ensure their young people are not heading to this area. It is not a safe place to be.

"Security fences and security guards are in place for a reason. If anyone sees people trespassing on the site, please call the police on 101.

"Lastly - but by no means least - I must thank all the local businesses, community groups and individuals who have been so generous with fundraising efforts and financial contributions.

"It's all greatly appreciated and will be of great benefit to our pupils in due course."

A teenager, who can't be named for legal reasons, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Tuesday accused of wilful fireraising to danger of life.

The boy, from Kirkcaldy, was released on bail pending further inquiries.