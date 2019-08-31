Armed robbers raid jewellery shop and escape in stolen car

The masked robbers then made their escape from the crime scene in a stolen car.

Robbery: The thieves raided a jewellery store in Leith. Police Scotland

A manhunt has been launched after robbers armed with a sledgehammer and axes raided a jewellery store in Edinburgh.

The masked men managed to grab a haul worth five-figures before making their getaway in a stolen car.

A 55-year-old man, who was working in the store, was hurt in the robbery.

The incident happened at around 11am on Saturday in Leith's Great Junction Street.

Three men exited a black Volkswagen Golf - with the registration SM66 BJZ - and then used their weapons to force entry into the store.

The robbers - who were wearing black jackets made from a shiny material with their hoods up - used garments to cover their faces and wore black gloves.

Following their smash and grab, a fourth man then whisked them away from the crime scene.

The Golf was found abandoned in Giles Street at around 12pm.

Inquiries so far have confirmed that the car was stolen during a housebreaking in Swanston View at some point between 10pm on Friday and 8am on Saturday.

Police believe the same perpetrators are responsible.

An investigation led by Gayfield CID is under way and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective inspector Mark Lumsden said: "This was a brazen and extremely shocking robbery that caused great alarm and distress to the employee within, as well as resulting in him sustaining injury.

"We believe the same individuals responsible for the housebreaking and theft of the car in Swanston ‎View were also responsible for the armed robbery and we are keen to establish where they have been before, during and after these incidents.

"Anyone who saw the Volkswagen Golf between 10pm on Friday and midday on Saturday and can help us confirm its movements ‎throughout the city until it was abandoned should contact police immediately.

"Similarly if you have any relevant dashcam footage, or other information that may be of use to our investigation, then please also get in touch."

