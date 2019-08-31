  • STV
  • MySTV

Armed robbers raid jewellery shop and escape in stolen car

Jenness Mitchell

The masked robbers then made their escape from the crime scene in a stolen car.

Robbery: The thieves raided a jewellery store in Leith.
Robbery: The thieves raided a jewellery store in Leith. Police Scotland

A manhunt has been launched after robbers armed with a sledgehammer and axes raided a jewellery store in Edinburgh.

The masked men managed to grab a haul worth five-figures before making their getaway in a stolen car.

A 55-year-old man, who was working in the store, was hurt in the robbery.

The incident happened at around 11am on Saturday in Leith's Great Junction Street.

Three men exited a black Volkswagen Golf - with the registration SM66 BJZ - and then used their weapons to force entry into the store.

The robbers - who were wearing black jackets made from a shiny material with their hoods up - used garments to cover their faces and wore black gloves.

Following their smash and grab, a fourth man then whisked them away from the crime scene.

The Golf was found abandoned in Giles Street at around 12pm.

Inquiries so far have confirmed that the car was stolen during a housebreaking in Swanston View at some point between 10pm on Friday and 8am on Saturday.

Police believe the same perpetrators are responsible.

An investigation led by Gayfield CID is under way and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective inspector Mark Lumsden said: "This was a brazen and extremely shocking robbery that caused great alarm and distress to the employee within, as well as resulting in him sustaining injury.

"We believe the same individuals responsible for the housebreaking and theft of the car in Swanston ‎View were also responsible for the armed robbery and we are keen to establish where they have been before, during and after these incidents.

"Anyone who saw the Volkswagen Golf between 10pm on Friday and midday on Saturday and can help us confirm its movements ‎throughout the city until it was abandoned should contact police immediately.

"Similarly if you have any relevant dashcam footage, or other information that may be of use to our investigation, then please also get in touch."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.