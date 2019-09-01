Nurse exposed as paedophile after sting by US police

Thomas Rose, who worked in Falkirk, was caught by the United States Department of Homeland Security.

A nurse has been struck off after being unmasked as a paedophile following a sting by US police.

Thomas Rose, who worked in Falkirk, was caught after the United States Department of Homeland Security tipped off British police following a live-streamed broadcast in which a man committed a sex act in front of an eight-year-old girl.

Rose took part in the online conference - which happened in October 2017 - and posted a sordid comment in the chatroom.

In February 2018, Rose was arrested.

When interviewed, he admitted that he was part of the online conference but claimed he was high on drugs.

Following a forensic examination of his phone, police recovered an 11-minute video of a young boy being raped.

Rose, who now lives in Wales, stated he had no knowledge of the Category-A video and claimed that it had been uploaded online by an unknown person at a sex party.

However, police found that he had "actively sought out indecent videos of children".

Rose was later convicted of making and possessing indecent images of children.

At Cardiff Crown Court last December, he received a suspended sentence with 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders' Register and handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order - which prohibits him from having unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18 for five years.

'What little insight he showed was, in the view of the panel, largely self-facing and focused on the impact the conviction and NMC proceedings had on him and his family.' Nursing and Midwifery Council panel

Following a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) fitness to practise committee hearing in Edinburgh last month, Rose has now been struck-off the register.

In a written statement, the NMC claimed Rose had failed to show any remorse for his actions and had demonstrated limited insight.

The NMC said: "The panel had before it a letter from Mr Rose, dated March 29, 2019.

"It considered that this letter demonstrated no remorse for the impact on the children involved.

"What little insight he showed was, in the view of the panel, largely self-facing and focused on the impact the conviction and NMC proceedings had on him and his family."

The NMC stated that Rose's criminal convictions "severely undermined the integrity of the profession" and brought the "profession into disrepute".

The panel concluded that in the "absence of insight, remorse or remediation" there was a risk of repetition - therefore a finding of current impairment was "required on the grounds of public protection".

Removing him from the nursing register, the NMC stated: "In these circumstances, the panel concluded that Mr Rose's conduct was fundamentally incompatible with him remaining on the register.

"It was of the view that public confidence in the nursing profession could only be maintained if Mr Rose was permanently removed from the NMC register.

"The panel considered that it was inappropriate for Mr Rose to remain on the register as he was continuing to serve his sentence.

"For these reasons, the panel determined that the only appropriate and proportionate sanction in this case was a striking-off order.

"It concluded that nothing short of this would be sufficient to maintain public confidence in this case."

