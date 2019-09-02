Dad-of-two who died after falling from bike in race named

Cyclist Jason Brand was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident in the Borders.

Jason Brand: Father of two killed in crash.

A cyclist who died after falling from his bike during a race in the Borders has been named as a "beloved" dad-of-two.

Jason Brand was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash that took place during the Tour O The Borders event near Selkirk at 9.40am on Sunday.

The 49-year-old from Edinburgh sustained serious injuries after falling from the bike near Megget Reservior.

No one else was involved in the crash.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Jason's family said: "We are absolutely devastated at the loss of our beloved Jason, husband, son, brother, uncle and father of two.

"He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. We would like to ask for privacy to grieve at this difficult time."

An investigation by Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision remains underway.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has information which may be relevant is urged to call police on 101.