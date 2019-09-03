Search for missing 13-year-old girl last seen on bus

Olivia Leake, who lives in Fife, was last seen travelling on a number 3 bus in Edinburgh.

A search has been launched for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Olivia Leake was last seen travelling on a number 3 bus at Shandwick Place in Edinburgh on Saturday.

It's thought she was heading towards the city's South Bridge area.

The teenager, who lives in Fife, has not been seen since and concerns are growing for her.

Olivia is 5ft 5in, tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light grey Jack Wills hoodie, leggings and Nike trainers.

Olivia was also carrying a green River Island shoulder bark with dark handles and a chain design on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.