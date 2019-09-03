Teen seriously injured as pensioner's car mounts pavement

A 17-year-old girl was struck by the vehicle being driven by an 85-year-old man in Edinburgh.

A teenager has been left seriously injured after being hit by a car which mounted a pavement.

The collision happened on Broomhouse Road in Edinburgh at 9am on Monday.

A 17-year-old girl was walking along the pavement when a Renault Clio being driven by an 85-year-old man struck her.

The teenager suffered serious leg injuries and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Officers closed the road for three hours while investigations were closed.

Inspector Roger Park said: "This has been a serious collision and the female pedestrian could be left with life-changing injuries as a result.

"We would urge anyone who was on Broomhouse Road on Monday morning and saw what happened to contact police immediately, if they haven't already done so.

"In particular, we are keen to trace the occupants of a blue Vauxhall Vivaro van, which we believe was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident occur.

"These individuals, or anyone else with any other relevant information, should get in touch with us as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.