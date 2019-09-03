Pedestrian dies in collision between lorry and car

A 62-year-old man died at the scene following the crash in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Leith Walk: The road has been closed by police.

Emergency services were called to Leith Walk near Newkirkgate shopping centre shortly after 1pm on Tuesday.

A 62-year-old man died at the scene following the crash between an HGV and a Vauxhall Astra.

Police closed the road while investigations were carried out.

Inspector Roger Park said: "Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the pedestrian killed during this incident and we are working to establish exactly what has happened.

"Members of the public who were nearby at the time and saw what happened, or who may have any relevant dash-cam footage should contact police immediately.

"Likewise, anyone with any other information that can assist our ongoing enquiries is also urged to get in touch."