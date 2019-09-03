Search underway for missing man last seen three days ago

Stanislaw Zajac from Leith has not been seen since Saturday night.

Stanislaw Zajac: Missing since Saturday. Police Scotland

A major search is underway to trace a missing man from Leith who has not been seen in three days.

Stanislaw Zajac was last seen on Salimaker Road at around 9pm on Saturday.

Concern is now growing for the 51-year-old who has not been in contact with friends or family since.

Police are now asking anyone with information on Mr Zajac's whereabouts to contact them as soon as possible.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, with a medium/athletic build and short curly brown hair.

He wears glasses and usually has them hanging around his neck and police say he may have looked to travel to the North Berwick area.

Inspector Grant McCulloch from Craigmillar Police Station said: "Stanislaw has been missing for a number of days now and this is completely out of character for him. As such, his family are understandably worried.

"We have a number of police resources enlisted in the search for Stanislaw and I am now looking for assistance from the public.

"If you believe you may have seen him since Saturday evening, or have been in contact with him, then please contact us immediately.

"I'd also urge Stanislaw himself to get in touch with us to confirm he is safe."

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.