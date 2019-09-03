Fears crooks will impersonate police after equipment stolen

Items including stab-proof vests, police uniforms and imitation batons were stolen.

break-In: Police branded equipment was stolen. STV

Police in Forth Valley fear that crooks could be looking to impersonate police officers after replica equipment was stolen during a raid on a production and prop company.

A number of items, including stab proof vests‎, police t-shirts, police trousers, police fleeces, police hats, imitation batons, handcuffs and Pava spray containers, were taken from the company based on Lochside Road, Limerigg.

Many of the garments are embroidered with 'Police'.

The incident took place in Slamannan sometime between 11pm on Saturday and midday on Sunday.

Officers are now warning members of the public to be vigilant as they appeal for witnesses to the break-in.

After entry was forced to a storage unit, the large selection of replica police clothing and equipment was stolen within.

In addition, tools and vehicle diagnostic equipment was also stolen.

Detective Chief Inspector Colin Campbell from Forth Valley CID said: "At present we do not have a value for the stolen goods. However, our concern is that the suspects may look to use these to imitate Police Officers, as the props look very realistic.

"If you have any doubt about the authenticity of someone claiming to be an officer, ask to see identification and if they cannot provide it, then report them via 101.

"As part of this inquiry we would urge anyone who saw any suspicious activity around Lochside Road over the weekend, or who can help us identify the culprits, to contact police immediately.

"Similarly, if anyone has information as to the whereabouts of the stolen props and clothing, please also get in touch."

Those with information can contact Forth Valley CID via 101.

