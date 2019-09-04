Bill Clinton to visit Edinburgh for student gathering

The trip will be part of a major expansion of the Clinton Global Initiative University programme.

Presidential: Bill Clinton will visit Edinburgh next year. University of Edinburgh

Former US President Bill Clinton is to visit Edinburgh next year as part of a major expansion of the Clinton Global Initiative University (CGI U) programme.

Mr Clinton will be joined by his daughter Chelsea, who is vice-chair of the Clinton Foundation, for what will be the first annual meeting of CGI U to be held outside the US.

Launched in 2007, CGI U is a leadership development programme for undergraduate and graduate students from around the world.

Each year, a meeting of the programme is hosted on a college campus, with the University of Edinburgh selected for the 12th annual meeting in April.

The event will see 600 students meet with experts, academics and other influential people to develop ideas that address social, economic and environmental challenges faced by students on campuses, in local communities and on a global scale.

Mr Clinton said: "For 12 years, students from across the world have been working to change their communities and change the world through CGI U.

"CGI U is a platform for these up-and-coming student leaders to connect with experts, explore funding and resources for their projects; and inspire their peers.

"We are thrilled to join with the University of Edinburgh next year as we host our first-ever international CGI U meeting."

Chelsea Clinton said she is looking forward to travelling to the Scottish capital next year.

She said: "I am always inspired by the students who come to CGI Uy with their commitment to making our world a healthier, more sustainable and more equitable place.

"I'm excited for our 2020 meeting in Edinburgh and our new expanded year-round programming to support CGI U students past, present and future."

Professor Peter Mathieson, University of Edinburgh principal and vice-chancellor, said: "We are delighted to host the CGI University's first international meeting.

"We are looking forward to working closely with the student leaders and CGI who share our deep-seated commitment to making a difference.

"It will be a great opportunity for student delegates to connect with our world-leading experts and research, learn from one another, and begin to make their mark on the world."

