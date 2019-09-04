Daughters pay tribute to dad killed by lorry and car

Andrew Malcolm, from Edinburgh, died following the collision on Tuesday afternoon.

Andrew Malcolm: The dad was pronounced dead at the scene.

The daughters of a man who died after being hit by a lorry and a car have paid tribute to their "dearly loved" dad.

Andrew Malcolm, from Edinburgh, was pronounced dead following the collision outside Newkirkgate Shopping Centre at 1.10pm on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

His daughters, Becky and Stacey Malcolm, said their dad will be missed by everyone.

Scene: Roads were cordoned off.

They said: "Our dad was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by all his family.

"We would like to thank all the emergency services for their assistance and now ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time."

Inspector Roger Park added: "Our deepest condolences are with all of Andrew Malcolm's family and we are continuing with our investigation into this very tragic incident.

"We've already spoken to several key witnesses, however, any other motorists, or members of the public who were in the area and witnessed what happened are asked to come forward, if they have not already spoken with us.

"Similarly, if you believe you may have relevant dash-cam footage of the collision, please also contact police immediately."