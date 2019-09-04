Driver seriously injured after two-vehicle crash on M9

The 32-year-old lost control of his car before the crash on Tuesday morning.

Crash: Driver left with serious injuries.

A driver has been left seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash on the M9.

The 32-year-old man was driving a black Ford Focus was along the M876 off-slip towards the M9 when the he lost control and collided with a yellow Mercedes Sprinter cherry picker vehicle.

He sustained a number of serious injuries as a result and was taken by helimed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow, where he remains in a serious condition.

Police in Forth Valley are now appealing for witnesses to the incident that took place on Junction 7 of the Eastbound carriageway at around 7.10am on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended the scene along with road policing officers and the road was closed for around four and a half hours as a result.

Police have asked anyone with information that can assist their ongoing inquiries to come forward.

Sergeant David Marr from the Road Policing Unit in Stirling said: "This was a very serious collision that left one of the drivers with significant injuries and resulted in significant delays on the M9, due to the road closures that had to be implemented.

"We are still working to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would urge any motorists who witnessed what happened, but who have yet to speak with us, to contact police immediately.

"Likewise, if your vehicle is fitted with a dash-cam that may have captured the collision take place then please provide this to us."