Prankster lights up Edinburgh Castle with Rees-Mogg image

The Cabinet minister has been the subject of countless memes after slouching in the Commons.

Jacob Rees-Mogg: Minister mocked for slouching Commons pose. Led By Donkeys

A prankster has projected an image of a slouching Jacob Rees-Mogg - accompanied by the words "Lying Tory" - onto the side of Edinburgh Castle.

The Leader of the House of Commons was lampooned in thousands of memes after slouching in the frontbenches during a crucial debate in Parliament.

His body language was interpreted by opposition MPs as disdainful and disrespectful in fiery Commons exchanges on Tuesday night.

The government went on to lose the subsequent vote, allowing backbench MPs to seize control of the parliamentary agenda and pass a bill aimed at stopping a no-deal Brexit on Wednesday.

Edinburgh Castle: Landmark part of Led By Donkeys campaign. Led By Donkeys

Campaign group Led By Donkeys organised the enormous projection of the Cabinet minister onto the side of one of Edinburgh's most famous landmarks.

It's one of a series of anti-government stunts the group has arranged at well-known locations around the UK, including Newcastle's iconic Angel of the North statue.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.