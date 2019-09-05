Prankster lights up Edinburgh Castle with Rees-Mogg image
The Cabinet minister has been the subject of countless memes after slouching in the Commons.
A prankster has projected an image of a slouching Jacob Rees-Mogg - accompanied by the words "Lying Tory" - onto the side of Edinburgh Castle.
The Leader of the House of Commons was lampooned in thousands of memes after slouching in the frontbenches during a crucial debate in Parliament.
His body language was interpreted by opposition MPs as disdainful and disrespectful in fiery Commons exchanges on Tuesday night.
The government went on to lose the subsequent vote, allowing backbench MPs to seize control of the parliamentary agenda and pass a bill aimed at stopping a no-deal Brexit on Wednesday.
Campaign group Led By Donkeys organised the enormous projection of the Cabinet minister onto the side of one of Edinburgh's most famous landmarks.
It's one of a series of anti-government stunts the group has arranged at well-known locations around the UK, including Newcastle's iconic Angel of the North statue.
