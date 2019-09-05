Fire breaks out at showroom as cars go up in flames
Emergency services were called to DLG Autos in Bonnyrigg, Midlothian, on Thursday.
A fire has broken out at a car showroom in Midlothian.
Emergency services were called to DLG Autos in Bonnyrigg, at 2am on Thursday.
Three cars were on fire when crews arrived.
Firefighters tackled the blaze for almost two hours before the flames were out.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "Three cars were on fire when we arrived.
"Two appliances attended and we left the scene at 3.45am."