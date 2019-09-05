Teenage sex offender who raped 15-year-old girl jailed

Reigh Braidwood has been jailed after attacking the girl in the grounds of a primary school.

Rapist: Reigh Braidwood was jailed.

A teenage sex offender who raped a schoolgirl has been jailed.

Reigh Braidwood attacked his 15-year-old victim after she had been drinking heavily in Rosyth, Fife.

The 19-year-old was found guilty after previously admitting to other sex crimes before the trial started.

Two of the offences were committing sex acts with other underage girls, who were aged 14 and 15, one of which occurred on the same night as the rape in 2017.

Lord Pentland said at the time of the rape, his victim was "heavily intoxicated and unable to consent to sexual activity".

The judge said: "Despite her condition and vulnerability, you forced yourself on her for the purposes of your own sexual gratification."

Braidwood, who was detained at Polmont Young Offenders' Institution, is to also be kept under close supervision for a further two years.

He told the teenage rapist he would be on the sex offenders' register for the remainder of his life.

The rape victim told the court, during Braidwood's trial in September 2017, she was in contact with others through social media and arranged to go for a drink in Rosyth.

She said three litres of Frosty Jack's cider was bought through someone who was old enough to purchase alcohol.

After drinking, her vision was blurry and added: "I could hardly stand."

The teenager said she could remember Braidwood having some sexual contact with her at the grounds of a primary school.

She said of one sex act: "I didn't know what was going on and when I did I told him to stop."

The girl told advocate depute Susanne Tanner QC he did not stop when she told him to. She said she kept on blacking out because of the drink.