The three-week-old Asiatic cubs are being nursed by their mother Roberta at the zoo.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6084004695001-litter-of-endangered-lion-cubs-born-at-edinburgh-zoo.jpg" />

A litter of endangered Asiatic lion cubs have been born at Edinburgh Zoo.

The three-week-old cubs are being nursed by mum Roberta and are not currently on view to the public.

Staff were delighted by the news but say the coming months are crucial as Roberta originally gave birth to five cubs, with just three surviving.

Alison MacLean, the zoo's head of carnivores, said, "Mum and cubs are doing well and we are thrilled, though we remain cautious as this is still a very delicate stage, with two of the litter sadly not having survived.

"Public viewing is therefore closed at the moment to give the family lots of peace and quiet.

"The three cubs will be weighed and sexed during their first health check in the coming weeks. We will also name them shortly after.

"Their dad Jayendra is being very affectionate and will stay with Roberta and her youngsters."

Jayendra arrived in Edinburgh from Bristol Zoo in 2012, with Roberta following from Magdeburg Zoo in Germany two years later.

"Asiatic lions previously existed across southwest Asia but are now only found in Gir Forest in India," said Alison.

"The wild population is estimated to be only 350, with threats including poaching, habitat destruction, conflict with humans and a declining number of prey animals.

"Roberta and Jayendra are part of the European endangered species programme, with every birth being a potential lifeline and increasing the possibility of future generations being reintroduced into the wild."

