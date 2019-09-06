Man arrested by police over rape of woman in alleyway
A 45-year-old woman was attacked near the the Royal Mile in Edinburgh on Friday.
A man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman in an alleyway.
The 45-year-old woman was attacked in Carrubbers Close in Edinburgh at 3.15am on Friday.
Officers have now arrested a man in connection with the incident near the Royal Mile.
The alleyway has been cordoned off while forensics investigate the area.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating a report of serious sexual assault on a 45-year-old woman.
"The incident happened around 3.15am on Friday 6th September in Carrubbers Close.
"A man has been arrested in connection with this investigation and inquiries are continuing."