Man arrested by police over rape of woman in alleyway

A 45-year-old woman was attacked near the the Royal Mile in Edinburgh on Friday.

Rape: A man has been arrested.

A man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman in an alleyway.

The 45-year-old woman was attacked in Carrubbers Close in Edinburgh at 3.15am on Friday.

Officers have now arrested a man in connection with the incident near the Royal Mile.

The alleyway has been cordoned off while forensics investigate the area.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating a report of serious sexual assault on a 45-year-old woman.

"The incident happened around 3.15am on Friday 6th September in Carrubbers Close.

"A man has been arrested in connection with this investigation and inquiries are continuing."