Man and woman charged over heroin and stun gun bust

Edinburgh: Police executed two warrants in Saughton Mains Terrace. Google 2019

A man and a woman have been charged after £18,000 worth of heroin and a stun gun was seized during a police raid in Edinburgh.

The discovery was made after officers executed two warrants in Saughton Mains Terrace on Thursday.

A 34-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection with the incident and are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Local officers executed two warrants in Saughton Mains Terrace yesterday.

"Heroin, with maximum street value of £18,000, was seized. What appeared to be a stun gun, or similar device, was also recovered during the search.

"A 34-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection with this and are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today."

Anyone with concerns about drug crime in their community should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

