Pensioner who 'paved way' for policewomen honoured at parade

Minnie Clark, 95, joined the force in 1942 but had to leave after getting married.

Honoured: Minnie Clark joined the force in 1942. Police Scotland

Police Scotland's newest recruits were joined by a special guest at the force's latest passing out parade.

On Friday, 95-year-old Minnie Clark was honoured at the ceremony, which was held at the Scottish Police College at Tulliallan.

The pensioner was the first female officer to join Perth city police in 1942, but had to leave the service after three years because she got married.

At the time police regulations would not permit married women to remain in service.

Parade: Ms Clark watched the new recruits march past. Police Scotland

Taking her place next to inspecting officer DCC Malcolm Graham, Ms Clark watched the 201 new officers march past.

Assistant chief constable Angela McLaren said: "It has been an honour to have Minnie at the passing out parade.

"Women like Minnie absolutely helped pave the way for female officers today."

