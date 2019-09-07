Ten-year-old boy almost blinded after being shot with airgun

The child suffered serious facial injuries, with the pellet narrowly missing his eye.

A ten-year-old boy was almost blinded after being shot in the face with an airgun at a park.

Police were alerted to the incident on Magnus Drive in Glenrothes, Fife, shortly after 6pm on Thursday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police can confirm a ten-year-old boy has been injured after being struck with a BB gun on Magnus Drive.

"Officers are following a positive line of inquiry."

A post on social media from Collydean Parent Council said: "A child's face has been hurt, the skin broken, by a child using a BB gun at Magnus Drive park.

"The child was shot on the cheek but an inch higher and it would have been the eye.

"If this is your child, take the gun from them, it's not a toy."