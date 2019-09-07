Hunt for teenager who exposed himself to children in park

Two girls, aged seven and eight, were in a park when a teenage boy exposed himself to them.

Police: An investigation has been launched. Deadline

A teenager has indecently exposed himself to two children in a play park.

The incident happened between Carlaverock Avenue and Blawearie Road in Tranent, East Lothian, at 3pm on Friday.

The girls alerted a nearby adult who approached the boy before he fled towards Baxters Gate.

The suspect is 15 or 16 years old, 5ft 10in and slim. He has green/blue hair down to his ears and was wearing a black jumper with images of four white faces on the front, black skinny jeans and black trainers.

Sergeant Debbie Duncan said: "The girls bravely left the scene and informed an adult of the actions of this youth who in turn contacted police.

"Although the girls were not physically harmed, this has been a serious incident and we're eager to trace the man responsible as soon as possible.

"I would appeal to anyone who may recognise the description of the suspect, or who saw a man matching this description in Tranent to contact officers as soon as possible in order to assist with our inquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.