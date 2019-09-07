Prison officer seriously hurt after being ambushed in cell

The female officer suffered concussion and broken ribs during the attack at HMP Glenochil.

A prison officer has been seriously injured after being ambushed by an inmate.

The attack happened in a cell at HMP Glenochil near Alloa on Thursday night.

A female prison officer suffered concussion and broken ribs after being punched and kicked.

The prisoner also used a TV to attack her male colleague who tried to intervene.

A police investigation has now been launched into the incident.

A Scottish Prison Service spokeswoman said: "The female member of staff was physically assaulted while the man was hit by a TV.

"The staff members were in a cell carrying out their normal duties.

"All staff assaults are reported to the police."