Prison officer seriously hurt after being ambushed in cell
The female officer suffered concussion and broken ribs during the attack at HMP Glenochil.
A prison officer has been seriously injured after being ambushed by an inmate.
The attack happened in a cell at HMP Glenochil near Alloa on Thursday night.
A female prison officer suffered concussion and broken ribs after being punched and kicked.
The prisoner also used a TV to attack her male colleague who tried to intervene.
A police investigation has now been launched into the incident.
A Scottish Prison Service spokeswoman said: "The female member of staff was physically assaulted while the man was hit by a TV.
"The staff members were in a cell carrying out their normal duties.
"All staff assaults are reported to the police."