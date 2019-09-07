Scottish Rugby apologises after playing wrong national anthem

Scotland's victory in Edinburgh was overshadowed after an old Georgia national anthem was played.

Scotland: The organisation played the wrong national anthem.

The Scottish Rugby Union has apologised after playing Georgia's wrong national anthem during their clash at Murrayfield.

Scotland's 36-9 victory in Edinburgh was overshadowed after an old Georgia national anthem was played at the match.

Tries from Ali Price, Blair Kinghorn, Sam Johnson, Darcy Graham, George Horne and Pete Horne secured the win in preparation for the World Cup in Japan.

Tamar Beruchashvili, the UK ambassador for Georgia, said the visitors were "surprised" to hear the old version which was previously used when the country gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

In a tweet, she said: "We all are very much surprised to hear old version of the national anthem of Georgia.

"The Embassy of Georgia is ready to provide the proper version to Murrayfield for next time."

The Scottish Rugby Union said it immediately apologised for the mistake.

A spokesman said: "This was a genuine miscommunication between the two unions and we immediately apologised to the Georgian delegation directly.

"Out of respect to our guests we played the correct Georgian anthem to welcome the team and their president into the post-match function.

"We have an excellent relationship with the Georgian Rugby Union and they were grateful for our respectful response and even made light of it saying no one has shown them as much courtesy."