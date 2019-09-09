Cyclist dies during Pedal for Scotland charity event

Colin Anderson's wife pays tribute to a 'fit and healthy man' following death on Sunday.

Colin Anderson: Died during cycling event. Facebook

A cyclist has died while taking part in a charity cycling event between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Colin Anderson took unwell while cycling through Falkirk during Pedal for Scotland on Sunday.

Mr Anderson, described as a"fit and healthy man", was taking part alongside his son to raise funds for a mental health charity.

The 57-year-old's devastated wife Norma has now paid tribute as she thanked all those who helped him.

Posting on the event's Facebook page, she said: "I am devastated to say that this was my husband. Our son finished the event and got his medal. His friend stayed with him.

"My daughter, son in law, and daughter in law and his friends wife were seeing them at the finish.

"I'm heartbroken. A fit, healthy man that has never made the end. He was raising money for Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).

"Our family are broken tonight. We would like to thank all those who helped him."

Pedal for Scotland said: "With deep regret, we can confirm a participant at Pedal for Scotland has passed away in hospital after becoming unwell during the event.

"Their next of kin have been informed. Our heartfelt condolences go to their family and friends at this time."

Colin had a JustGiving page for the event which has now raised £1500 for SAMH.

In a statment released on Monday, SAMH said: "We were extremely saddened to hear of the death of Colin Anderson, a participant at Pedal for Scotland yesterday.

"Our heartfelt condolences to Colin's wife Norma, family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

"Colin was raising funds for SAMH. These donations will be put into an 'in memory' fund and, following discussions with the family, will go towards projects they feel would have been important to Colin."

A police spokesman confirmed the incident, saying: "A 57-year-old man died in Forth Valley Royal hospital after falling ill during the Pedal for Scotland event on Sunday morning."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.