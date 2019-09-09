Vulnerable pensioner with dementia has disappeared
Richard Williamson, 76, was last seen at his home address in Leith on Monday afternoon.
A vulnerable pensioner with dementia has gone missing in Edinburgh.
Richard Williamson, 76, was last seen at his home address in Madeira Street, Leith, at around 2.30pm on Monday.
He was wearing a navy waterproof jacket with Dudley Bowling Club written on it.
Mr Williamson is known to have a bus pass and often travels by bus.
The last possible - but unconfirmed - sighting of him was around 3.50pm in Leopold Place.
Police have appealed to the public to report any sightings and have released an image of Mr Williamson, but stated that he now has a full head of white hair.
Sergeant Richard Emerson said: "Richard is an elderly man who has dementia which makes him very vulnerable.
"He is known to travel by bus so I would ask anyone who recognises him and who may have seen him in the vicinity of Madeira Street, Leopold Place or elsewhere to please contact police immediately."
