Vulnerable pensioner with dementia has disappeared

Richard Williamson, 76, was last seen at his home address in Leith on Monday afternoon.

Missing: Richard Williamson was last seen on Monday afternoon. Police Scotland / Google 2019

A vulnerable pensioner with dementia has gone missing in Edinburgh.

Richard Williamson, 76, was last seen at his home address in Madeira Street, Leith, at around 2.30pm on Monday.

He was wearing a navy waterproof jacket with Dudley Bowling Club written on it.

Mr Williamson is known to have a bus pass and often travels by bus.

The last possible - but unconfirmed - sighting of him was around 3.50pm in Leopold Place.

Police have appealed to the public to report any sightings and have released an image of Mr Williamson, but stated that he now has a full head of white hair.

Sergeant Richard Emerson said: "Richard is an elderly man who has dementia which makes him very vulnerable.

"He is known to travel by bus so I would ask anyone who recognises him and who may have seen him in the vicinity of Madeira Street, Leopold Place or elsewhere to please contact police immediately."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.