  • STV
  • MySTV

Last residents refuse to sell up on derelict housing estate

STV

Homeowners on the the Deans South estate in Livingston are living in a ghost town.

Ghost town: Residents are refusing to sell up.
Ghost town: Residents are refusing to sell up. SWNS

The last residents of a ghost town housing estate earmarked for demolition 15 years ago are living in limbo as some homeowners refuse to sell to a developer.

Of the 240 houses on the Deans South estate in Livingston, West Lothian, just ten are occupied.

The handful of residents still living on the estate have refused to sell up to West Lothian Council, insisting that they are not being offered enough cash for their homes, which were built in the 1960s as council houses.

A developer has offered to rehome residents if they agree to sell to them so that their houses will be demolished, however the deal is dependent on all the homeowners agreeing - which has not happened.

The 15-year fight began when it was found that the homes were built with aerated concrete, Siporex, considered to be inadequate for heavy loads.

Two empty houses were torn apart to establish whether the concrete had been used, before all 240 homes were condemned.

Council tenants were moved out, leaving most of the estate uninhabited.

But some homeowners refused to accept cash for their houses, insisting they either wanted the market rate or a house swap.

Nearly two decades later, a handful of people are still living on the derelict estate.

Just a handful of people live on the derelict estate.
Just a handful of people live on the derelict estate. SWNS

Joe Baxter, 78, and wife Isabel, 79, bought their four-bedroom home from the local authority through 'right to buy' and have paid off their mortgage.

The couple said they love the house where they have lived for 53 years and where they raised their children, and believe it should never have been condemned in the first place.

They say it was valued at £105,000 15 years ago and that the situation is leaving them vastly out of pocket, as they have been offered £47,000.

Joe said: "We have had this house for 53 years - for 20 years we rented it.

"We bought it in 1986 through 'right to buy', and paid off the mortgage.

"The situation is demoralising. We love our house - there's nothing wrong with it."

'We call it 'Beirut' - it is like a ghost town.'
Joe Baxter, homeowner

Joe says the couple do not want to move and were "gobsmacked" when they were told their home was to be demolished.

"It has just been demoralising over all these years - we have lost all our neighbours," Joe adds.

"We had great neighbours and a great community.

"We call it 'Beirut' - it is like a ghost town."

The couple, who have one great-grandchild and eight grandchildren, have been offered a bungalow on the site of their current home, by developers Springfield Properties.

They have welcomed the prospect of a solution, as it will allow them to continue living near relatives, but the deal is dependent on the offer being universally agreed to, which has not yet happened.

If some homeowners refuse to agree to a deal with Springfield Properties, the local authority could be forced to seek a compulsory purchase order (CPO).

A previous CPO attempt in 2011 was unsuccessful.

Kerry MacIntosh wants a house swap or current market value.
Kerry MacIntosh wants a house swap or current market value. SWNS

Kerry MacIntosh has lived on the estate for 17 years and shares the Baxters' hope she could be given a new home rather than cash.

The mum-of-two, who has a daughter aged ten and a 13-year-old son, thought she had bought her dream home back in 2002 when the house was sold on the open market.

But two years later, she received the news that the homes were set for demolition.

Kerry said: "There wasn't anything wrong with them except a defect with the roofs - they could have put in tiles and proper drainage and double glazing.

"It is not about money, it's about doing the right thing.

"A fair deal would be current market value, or a house for a house.

"We want like for like. My kids are isolated, they've got no friends here, they've got no neighbours.

"For 15 years, the only solution we've been offered is a council solution.

"Why are we getting less money than the house is worth?

"They condemned them, so we couldn't move - we've been left in limbo.

"We've worked hard and it's like having the rug being taken away.

"There's many days you want to pack up and go."

'We...will continue to work to find a positive solution that will lead to the redevelopment of the whole Deans South estate.'
West Lothian Council

She said the money offered by the local authority for the three-bedroom house would have been between £22,000 and £35,000, or shared equity.

Kerry hopes this will be the last winter her family spends living in their house.

She added: "There is a light at the end of the tunnel.

"Hopefully justice will be done."

A spokesman for West Lothian Council said: "We have recently made an increased offer to the few remaining homeowners and will continue to work to find a positive solution that will lead to the redevelopment of the whole Deans South estate."

Springfield Properties declined to comment.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.