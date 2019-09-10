Blaze rips through tenement flat in Edinburgh city centre

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at around 5pm on Tuesday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6085002424001-news-190910-fire16x9.jpg" />

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze after an explosion near a school in Edinburgh.

The incident in the Fountainbridge area, near to Tollcross Primary, was reported shortly before 5pm on Tuesday.

The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) has sent a number of teams, with police also providing support. Scottish Gas engineers are also in attendance.

Blaze: Firefighters were called to the scene in Fountainbridge. STV

Video from the scene shows flames and plumes of black smoke billowing from the second floor of the building into the sky.

There is also debris all over the ground from what appears to have been an explosion.

Calum Brown, from Dalgety Bay in Fife, works opposite the scene and said he felt the "glass office" shake.

The 23-year-old recruitment worker said: "I heard a bang then looked around and there was just dust rising from the ground.

"You could see smoke pouring from the chimney - I got there just before the first fire engine - you could see flames coming out of the window.

"Bricks were missing from the tenement building and had landed on the street.

"It was lucky that no-one was underneath at the time."

Debris: Fire and police teams have been called to the scene. STV

A SFRS spokeswoman said: "We were currently attending an incident.

"We were alerted at 4.59pm."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: "We were called just before 5pm and have just arrived at the scene."

Due to the blaze, road closures have been put in place at Lochrin Terrace, Ponton Street, West Tollcross and through to Gardner's Crescent.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.