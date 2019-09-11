  • STV
School and roads closed after 'explosion' at flats

Flames ripped through a tenement block in Edinburgh on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire: Roads and school shut.
A primary school was closed on Wednesday morning after an 'explosion' in a tenement block.

Streets around the four-storey building in Fountainbridge, near Tollcross Primary, also remained closed after a blaze ripped through the flats on Tuesday afternoon.

Video showed flames and plumes of black smoke billowing from the second floor of the building into the sky.

There was also debris on the ground from what appeared to have been an explosion.

Fire crews and other emergency services were still at the scene on Wednesday morning.

Incident commander Alasdair Perry, the Incident Commander said: "On arrival crews were confronted with a well-developed fire and visible structural damage.

"Firefighters were committed to search the building and commence both internal and external firefighting.

"We are working with our colleagues in Police Scotland and other partner agencies to resolve this incident and make the area safe.

I would like to thank all the firefighters and control staff involved in responding to this emergency and also our partners for their ongoing efforts.

"Due to the concern over the structural integrity of building it is anticipated that the surrounding streets are likely to remain closed for a period of time."

Calum Brown, from Dalgety Bay in Fife, works opposite the scene and said he felt the "glass office" shake.

The 23-year-old recruitment worker said: "I heard a bang then looked around and there was just dust rising from the ground.

"You could see smoke pouring from the chimney - I got there just before the first fire engine - you could see flames coming out of the window."

