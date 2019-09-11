One dead after explosion rips through tenement flat

A body has been found after a blaze destroyed a four-storey building in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh.

The blaze ripped through a four-storey building in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh, at 5pm on Tuesday.

Fire crews searching the block discovered a body on the second floor.

Fountainbridge from Gardner's Crescent to Ponton Street is to remain closed due to the structural damage to the building.

Chief inspector Scott Richardson said: "Our thoughts at this time remain with the relatives of the person who has sadly passed away.

"Officers and firefighters remain at the scene whilst the building is assessed for structural damage.

"The explosion and fire has caused significant damage to the building and Fountainbridge will remain closed for the foreseeable. I would ask that members of the public avoid the area, where possible.

"A joint investigation will be carried out in due course by police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to determine the cause of the fire, which is not currently thought to be suspicious."

Tollcross Primary was closed on Wednesday following the explosion, which caused other buildings to shake.

Incident commander Alasdair Perry said: "On arrival crews were confronted with a well-developed fire and visible structural damage.

"Firefighters were committed to search the building and commence both internal and external firefighting.

"We are working with our colleagues in Police Scotland and other partner agencies to resolve this incident and make the area safe.

I would like to thank all the firefighters and control staff involved in responding to this emergency and also our partners for their ongoing efforts.

"Due to the concern over the structural integrity of building it is anticipated that the surrounding streets are likely to remain closed for a period of time."

Calum Brown, from Dalgety Bay in Fife, works opposite the scene and said he felt the "glass office" shake.

The 23-year-old recruitment worker said: "I heard a bang then looked around and there was just dust rising from the ground.

"You could see smoke pouring from the chimney - I got there just before the first fire engine - you could see flames coming out of the window."