Anti-terrorism barriers could be installed across Edinburgh

Plans are being drawn up for permanent barriers at six high priority locations.

Terrorism: Barriers could be installed to reduce areas becoming targets. Pixabay

Anti-terrorism security barriers could be installed in Edinburgh amid fears tightly-congested areas between road blocks could become a target.

The city council is set to draw up costed plans to roll out permanent or semi-permanent barriers at six current high priority locations as well as investigate further barriers across the city.

Areas that could be included in the scheme include George Street, George Square, the Cowgate and Edinburgh Playhouse.

The six current barriers are temporary structures and the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI), run by the Home Office, has told council officials they "cannot be considered as a long-term solution.''

Officials want to strike a balance between public safety and more attractive barriers.

Cllr Donald Wilson, culture and communities convener, said: "As a capital city and a major destination for festivals and events, appropriate measures are put in place every year to ensure the security of our crowded places.

"As visitors are attracted to the city it is essential we ensure they enjoy safe environments and we were the first council to work with local police to devise and develop our own protection system.

"This is always reviewed to ensure it is fit for purpose and as part of our exciting plans for transforming the city centre we will look at further key sites which could benefit from increased protection measures.

'As a capital city and a major destination for festivals and events, appropriate measures are put in place every year to ensure the security of our crowded places.'
Cllr Donald Wilson

"Where possible we will consider a high design standard in keeping with the historic environment and try to ensure any measures are temporary so they are in place only when and where required."

Proposals for secondary priority areas such as George Street and Cowgate that "occasionally become crowded places for events" will be moved forward, ahead of "very occasional" locations including the EICC and Edinburgh Playhouse.

Conservative Cllr Phil Doggart highlighted concerns that a large volume of people between barriers could cause a public safety problem.

He said: "Looking at the structure, the barriers are there to stop one type of an attack. If an attack is planned, I'm guessing the perpetrator would use a different form of attack to take life.

"My concern is we have now got a huge concentration of people. If someone is going to engage in an attack, they will work out the most effective way of succeeding in their attack. It could make a different type of attack worse."

'There was a deep concern from those with accessibility needs or buggies who can't get through - we need to manage them a little bit better.'
Cllr Hal Osler

The council's public safety manager, John McNeill, said the barriers are to stop "vehicles being used as a weapon" and could also be used for "large buildings in the city centre that have large amount of people gathering around them, like theatres".

He added: "The national barrier asset will not be removed until higher priority is found or we replace that asset.

"What we will be putting in is constructed bollards on the footways. We will not have a gate closed when they are not manned - there will always be somebody beside a closed gate."

Liberal Democrat culture spokesperson, Cllr Hal Osler, called for better management of the security barriers - particularly for people with mobility issues.

She said: "One of the biggest issues we have during the summer months is there's no in-out or no understanding of how they work.

"There's a real problem with the numbers and people blocking access through. There was a deep concern from those with accessibility needs or buggies who can't get through - we need to manage them a little bit better."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.