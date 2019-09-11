Opening of new children's hospital delayed by another year

Health secretary Jeane Freeman announced the findings of two reports about the Edinburgh site.

Edinburgh: New site was due to replace old Sick Kids hospital. STV

The opening of the troubled new children's hospital in Edinburgh has been delayed for another year, the health secretary has announced.

Announcing the findings of two reports concerning the new site, Jeane Freeman told MSPs its opening would have to pushed back to autumn 2020.

In July, she halted the long-awaited opening of the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People (RHCYP) after a last-minute ventilation problem was found in its critical care unit.

Freeman then announced major water, ventilation and drainage checks across the site of the £150m hospital, located in Little France.

The health secretary confirmed "remedial action" would be needed to fix ventilation systems in the building, with the extra work to cost a further £16m.

She said ensuring safety prior to the site being occupied is her primary concern.

The health secretary said a report by NHS National Servcies Scotland (NSS) found there is no "widespread contamination" in the hospital's water systems.

However, some "remedial and precautionary action" has been recommended.

Freeman insisted that while the work would be carried out as quickly as possible, the hospital would not open until all remedial actions had been "completed, tested and found to be fully compliant".

However, the department for clinical neurosciences (DCN) - in a different part of the hospital to the critical care unit and other affected areas - will begin a "phased" opening next spring.

Accountancy firm KPMG also carried out an independent review of decision-making in the building of the RHCYP, and traced the ventilation problem back to an error in a document produced by NHS Lothian at the tender stage in 2012.

'The current situation is not one anyone would chose - but it is one I am determined to resolve.' Health secretary Jeane Freeman

Freeman said: "I would like to acknowledge the contribution of staff who have continued to provide high quality clinical services.

"We are all very grateful for their dedication and professionalism in what have been very difficult and disappointing circumstances.

"I also want to thank the patients and families affected for their patience.

"The safest possible care of their children is my overriding priority and I am sorry for any impact the current situation has had on them."

She went on: "I am of course bitterly disappointed that a mistake made in 2012 was not picked up earlier.

"This is a publicly funded project of strategic importance, which has not been delivered by NHS Lothian in compliance with the standards and guidance.

"The delay we now face will be borne by NHS Lothian staff, by patients and their families and the additional cost will be to the public purse."

The health secretary added: "The current situation is not one anyone would chose - but it is one I am determined to resolve."

A detailed assessment of the compliance of all building systems was carried out by NHS NSS.

As well as calling for action on ventilation and water, the NSS report also recommended active monitoring of drainage and plumbing systems, though it says these areas are "low risk".

Its assessments of fire, medical gases and electrical safety have found no indication these areas will cause further delay.

Opposition MSPs have been calling for a public inquiry into the delays, while Nicola Sturgeon announced this month a new watchdog to oversee NHS building projects.

In addition to the extra £16m Freeman announced, the Scottish Conservatives pointed to the £1.35m per month NHS Lothian is paying the owners of the site, which will amount to more than £16m over 12 months.

Shadow health secretary Miles Briggs said: "This confirms that patients and their families will have had to wait nearly a decade longer than promised for this much-needed hospital.

"On top of that, the taxpayer will have to fork out more than £30m between now and next autumn to compensate for these catastrophic failings.

"Staff and families alike will also be sceptical about whether this hospital will be open by next autumn."

He continued: "All over the world new hospitals are built and delivered on time and on budget, yet under the SNP, from the very outset, this project has been a farce.

"As a result, thousands of young and vulnerable patients from across Scotland will suffer."

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Monica Lennon said: "The delays to the opening of the new children's hospital have been a disaster, but we are still no clearer on where the responsibility lies.

"This fiasco has already cost the taxpayer millions, and caused unneeded stress for the children, their families and NHS staff.

"It's time for the health secretary to open the fiasco up to scrutiny and agree to a full-blown independent public inquiry to get to the bottom of this mess."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.