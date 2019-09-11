  • STV
  • MySTV

I'm no hero, says man who helped residents flee burning flat

Kaye Nicolson Kaye Nicolson Jenness Mitchell

Andrew McQuater raised the alarm as a blaze started to rip through a tenement flat in Edinburgh.

A man who risked his life to help residents flee a fire at a tenement flat has insisted he is not a hero.

Andrew McQuater raced into action as the blaze began to rip through the four-storey building following an explosion in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh.

Along with two other men, the electrician forced his way into the building to alert the people inside.

He told STV News: "I've done nothing heroic there - that's just what anyone would have done."

The incident happened at around 5pm on Tuesday as Mr McQuater made his way home from work.

'I've done nothing heroic there - that's just what anyone would have done.'
Andrew McQuater

Following a "massive explosion", Mr McQuater was forced to do an emergency stop as fallen bricks smashed on the road in front of him.

Describing the moment, he said: "I'm in total shock - I've got no idea what's going on because it's happened about a metre in front of the van as I was driving along at 20mph.

"Emergency stopped right in front of it.

"The next thing I know the whole van is covered in dust. I can't see out any of the windows."

Edinburgh: Andrew McQuater raised the alarm.
Edinburgh: Andrew McQuater raised the alarm. STV

After spotting the blaze, Mr McQuater ran over to the building's door to join two other men, one of which was a joiner, in their attempts to gain entry.

Mr McQuater said: "The joiner's got a hammer out, he's started clawing away at the side of the doors trying to break his way in.

"Obviously we're all shoulder-barging the door." 

Once the trio gained access, they ran up several flights of stairs to the affected flat.

Mr McQuater said: "But there was a strong smell of gas, so obviously for our safety reasons we didn't want to be in there in case another explosion did happen.

"Obviously, pretty frightening stuff.

"And as we were running back down we were shouting 'fire' and banging on all the doors as we were going down."

Mr McQuater - who returned to work on Wednesday - was stuck at the scene for several hours after the emergency services blocked his van in.

He said: "Obviously I'm not wanting to disturb them while they're doing their business."

Mr McQuater praised the firefighters as well as the other two men who helped to break into the building.

He added: "A few more seconds or me driving a wee bit faster - that would have been it, the whole van would have been crushed.

"They were big bricks, they were metre-sections of bricks that came flying off the side of the building.

"It was pretty scary."

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1440679-body-found-by-firefighters-after-explosion-in-tenement-flat/ | default

On Wednesday, police confirmed that a body had been found following the fire.

After extinguishing the blaze, firefighters recovered the remains on the second floor during their search of the building.

Chief inspector Scott Richardson said: "Our thoughts at this time remain with the relatives of the person who has sadly passed away.

"Officers and firefighters remain at the scene whilst the building is assessed for structural damage.

"The explosion and fire has caused significant damage to the building and Fountainbridge will remain closed for the foreseeable.

"I would ask that members of the public avoid the area, where possible.

"A joint investigation will be carried out in due course by police and the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service to determine the cause of the fire, which is not currently thought to be suspicious."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.