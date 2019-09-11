Kite surfer dies after getting into difficulty at sea

The 42-year-old man was pronounced dead following the incident near Leven in Fife.

A kite surfer has died after getting into difficulty in the sea.

The 42-year-old man was pronounced dead following the incident near Leven in Fife shortly after 12.10pm on Wednesday.

Police remain at the scene while investigations are carried out.

A spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland can confirm a 42-year-old man has died while kitesurfing near Leven.

"Emergency services were made aware of the incident shortly after 12.10pm on Wednesday.

"Sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.

"There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."