Firefighters called to blaze at young offenders jail
The alarm was raised to the incident in Polmont at around 7pm on Wednesday.
Firefighters were called to reports of a blaze in a cell at a young offenders institution.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent three fire engines and a height appliance to the scene in Polmont when the alarm was raised just before 7pm on Wednesday.
The fire had been put out by the time they arrived.
SFRS said one person was treated for smoke inhalation.
An SFRS spokesman said: "We had a call to a cell at Polmont Young Offenders Institution at 6.68pm on Wednesday.
"Three pumps and a height appliance were sent but the fire had been put out before arrival at the scene."
